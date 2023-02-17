The Great Reset

Klaus Schwab is the Executive Chairman of The World Economic Forum. He believes “COVID-19 disrupted our social-economic systems, and changes will be needed to create a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable world going forward.”

“The Pandemic is a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and RESET our world.”

These “changes” replace a recognized constitutional model with a model where a self-selected group of ‘Capital Stakeholders’ make decisions on behalf of the people.

First off, this model of capitalism shifts the power and decision-making away from shareholders who have invested their hard-earned money in a company and towards a select group of individuals who are often unaccountable to the public. This model may prioritize the interests of these stakeholders over those of the shareholders and the broader public.

This approach could undermine individual freedoms and personal liberties, as decisions are made on behalf of the public without their input or consent.

The implementation of this model just might lead to the dystopian ruling class of global elites who control the world's resources while wielding significant power over the rest of the population.

The World Economic Forum “penetrates Cabinets with Young Global Leaders.”

“What we are very proud of now is this young generation, like Prime Minister Trudeau, The President of Argentina, and so on. We penetrate the cabinets. I know that half of his cabinet, or even more than half, are actually Young Global Leaders of The World Economic Forum.” -Klaus Schwab

These ‘Young Global Leaders’ believe in creating an artificial scarcity of resources. This policy intentionally collapses existing supply chains, ultimately manufacturing mass energy shortages, which are then blamed on lack of ‘Carbon Restrictions.’

Globalism refers to a complex web of ideologies, policies, and practices that prioritize global interdependence and cooperation among nations, often at the expense of national sovereignty and self-determination. It involves the integration of economies, cultures, and societies across the world, facilitated by advancements in technology, transportation, and communication. Globalism can have both positive and negative effects on individuals and nations, depending on how it is implemented and regulated.

The manipulation of the Climate Emergency is to dictate public opinion, making it socially acceptable to enforce ‘ESG Net-Zero Carbon’ policies with the intention to seize means of production, increase surveillance, restrict freedom of movement, and ultimately lower the population growth rate as, Bill Gates believes must happen by 2030.

Population growth rate is determined by two factors. Humans In - Humans Out. The only way to slow the growth rate is to decrease the number of children being born, and/or increase the number of people dying.

In recent years, the integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles has gained traction across various sectors, especially technology and finance. ESG principles in the development of digital identification systems (IDs) and social credit scores infringes upon individual privacy and freedom.

As ‘Digital Identification’ and ‘Social Credit Scores’ become more prominent, the collection and utilization of vast amounts of personal information raise concerns about government surveillance and the potential for abuse.

While incentivizing eco-friendly behavior may seem appealing to some, critics argue that tying environmental metrics to social credit scores can lead to excessive surveillance and infringement on personal freedoms. It raises questions about who determines the metrics, what behaviors are rewarded or penalized, and the potential for manipulation or bias.

ESG integration in social credit scores raises concerns about the potential for social engineering and the infringement on individual rights and freedoms. Skeptics fear that such systems may become tools of control, potentially limiting dissent, promoting conformity, and stifling individual expression.