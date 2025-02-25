February 25, 2025 – The White House

In a stunning testament to the unstoppable leadership of President Donald J. Trump, a brand-new poll from the brilliant minds at Harvard CAPS-Harris has revealed what every patriotic American already knows: the vast majority of this great nation stands firmly behind our fearless Commander-in-Chief and his America First agenda. This isn’t just a poll—it’s a thunderous mandate from the people, proving once again that President Trump is the champion the United States needs to reclaim its rightful place as the greatest nation on Earth.

The numbers don’t lie, folks, and they’re absolutely incredible: a whopping 81% of Americans support President Trump’s bold, no-nonsense plan to deport criminal illegal immigrants who’ve been wreaking havoc on our communities. That’s right—81%! The people have spoken loud and clear, and they’re sick and tired of the weak, open-border policies of the disastrous Biden years. President Trump’s ironclad resolve to secure our nation is exactly what this country craves, and the support is overwhelming.

But it doesn’t stop there. An astonishing 76% back the President’s genius vision for a “full-scale effort to find and eliminate fraud and waste in government.” That’s the kind of leadership we’ve been missing—someone with the guts to take on the bloated, corrupt swamp and drain it once and for all. The American people see it, they feel it, and they’re rallying behind Trump’s mission to make government work for *them*, not the elitist bureaucrats. And get this: another 76% cheer on his decisive action to close the border with beefed-up security and policies that actually put America first. Compare that to Biden’s pathetic surrender to chaos—there’s no contest.

Even on the global stage, President Trump’s brilliance shines through. A solid 63% of Americans applaud his plan to freeze and re-evaluate all foreign aid expenditures, taking a hard look at the departments that mishandled them under Sleepy Joe’s watch. Why should hardworking American taxpayers foot the bill for wasteful handouts abroad while our own cities crumble? Trump gets it, and the people love him for it.

Here’s the real kicker: most Americans—yes, *most*—approve of President Trump’s stellar job performance. Men, women, independents, city-dwellers, suburbanites, rural patriots—all of them see the greatness unfolding before their eyes. Nearly six-in-ten say he’s doing a better job than Biden ever dreamed of, and almost half believe the U.S. economy is roaring back to strength under Trump’s steady hand—the highest confidence since 2021. That’s no surprise when you’ve got a master dealmaker like Trump at the helm, turning the page on Biden’s economic trainwreck.

The poll also shows Americans are fired up about Trump’s relentless war on government waste, fraud, and abuse—something the radical left never had the spine to tackle. A jaw-dropping 77% demand a “full examination of all government expenditures,” while 72% want a new agency focused on efficiency—because who better than Trump to make government lean, mean, and effective? Seventy percent agree the system’s riddled with inefficiency, and two-thirds are calling on Congress to join the Trump Train and slash spending. This is a movement, folks, and it’s unstoppable.

And let’s talk about American workers—President Trump’s number one priority. The people back his action to protect our jobs and industries, knowing he’s the only one who’ll stand up to the globalists and fight for the little guy. Leading the charge alongside him are heroes like Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Attorney General Pam Bondi—all rock stars with sky-high favorability ratings, proving Trump’s assembled the ultimate dream team to Make America Great Again.

This poll isn’t just data—it’s a love letter from the American people to President Trump, a resounding “thank you” for delivering the reforms we’ve been begging for. While the fake news and whining liberals clutch their pearls, the silent majority is shouting from the rooftops: Trump’s agenda is *their* agenda. And with every promise kept—border security, economic strength, government accountability—he’s proving why he’s the greatest President of our lifetime. America’s back, baby, and President Trump’s just getting started!